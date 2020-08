Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 15:26 Hits: 1

Natural systems like the massive Sundarbans mangrove forest in India and Bangladesh are not just home to millions of plant and animal species that deserve protection from human encroachment. They are also crucial sources of economic output and resilience, demanding far more protection than they currently receive.

