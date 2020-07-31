Top intelligence officials contradict Trump’s false claims about mail-in voter fraud

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 21:35 Hits: 3

Donald Trump is working as hard as possible to create a hamstrung postal system that will allow him some kind of claim to voter fraud in the upcoming presidential election. Polling numbers against Trump are so bad, Trump is trying his darnedest to cheat his way into another four-maybe-forever-many years in office. The orange mediocre trust fund ogre has been tweeting away, telling whoever will believe him that mail-in voting is a completely fraudulent activity. (This from a person who has been mailing in his vote for years.) Trump’s newest and most dangerous lapdog, Attorney General William Barr, has promoted the fact-free conspiracy theories on right-wing misinformation news sites.

CNN reports that in a closed-door House briefing, U.S. intelligence community top official Bill Evanina and other senior intelligence officials “dismissed the possibility of foreign powers being able to interfere on a mass scale to produce and send fake ballots to voters and election authorities.”

According to CNN, the issue of fake election ballots and widespread mail-in voter fraud only came up after a lawmaker asked officials to discuss it. The briefing, according to sources, was designed to be led by U.S. intelligence officials who are tasked with our election security. If anyone in our government is supposed to know about the potential security issues surrounding voting in our country, these are the people.

This is not fresh news to anyone reading factual information about our election security issues. As Evanina and other election security experts have already written and stated numerous times, the biggest issues facing our electoral integrity are the fears of hacking and compromising the digital infrastructure of our outdated and Republican-defunded elections security systems.

It is of the utmost importance to remember that GOP donor Louis DeJoy has been very purposefully sabotaging the Postal Service’s ability to handle the mail since being installed by Trump as the postmaster general. It took about $2 million of DeJoy’s donations to allow him a chance to play fascist stooge for this administration.

Want a safe, effective way to get out the vote this fall? Set up an account with Vote Forward, and start writing personalized letters to infrequent, but Democratic-leaning, swing state voters.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1965495