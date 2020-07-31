Cheers and Jeers: Person Woman Man Camera FRIDAY!!!

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 23:41 Hits: 4

Late Night Snark: “Goodbye, July” Edition

"Right now the only things rising faster than the number of covid cases are the odds that Joe Biden is going to be president. According to exit polls in 2016, Trump won suburban voters by four points, but in the average of all polls Biden is ahead by more than 15 points with suburban voters. If this gets any worse, he's going to have to replace Mike Pence with a riding mower." —Stephen Colbert "When asked about infectious-disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci's approval rating, President Trump said, 'He's got this high approval rating, so why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect to the virus?' I dunno, man, maybe because he's trying to save our lives?" —Seth Meyers

"Idea: we hire Jeff Goldblum to calmly talk this virus into chilling out." —Conan O'Brien "Louie Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus and informed his staff about it in person. He called them together in a room to tell them in person that he had a highly-infectious respiratory disease. That's like organizing an orgy to tell everyone you have crabs." —Seth Meyers —Today’s New York Daily News —Today’s New York Daily News "[Trump] wants to delay the election. Americans were like, how long a delay are we talking about here? Months, like your response to Covid? Years, like your response to Putin? Or decades, like your hug for Don, Jr.?" —Jimmy Fallon Trump tweet: Sleepy Joe Biden is just a Trojan Horse for the Radical Left Agenda. He will do whatever they want! Trevor Noah: Trump's been wary of Trojans ever since Eric was born —The Daily Show "Trump bragged about passing a basic cognitive test. Which I will say, in terms of brags, is at least better than 'I've met Ghislain Maxwell multiple times and I wish her well.'" —John Oliver

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, July 31, 2020

Note: Whoever broke into my brain and replaced my entrenched narrative with fresh perspective has 24 hours to switch it back or I'm calling the proper authorities. —Mgr.

By the Numbers:

“Signed, sealed, delivered in two days, believe me!!!”

Days 'til Trump's promised deadline to "sign a full and complete health care plan in the next two weeks": 2

Day on which covid-related deaths officially passed 150,000: 7/28/20

Percent of Americans polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation who believe that, regarding covid-19, "the worst is yet to come": 60%

Biden-Trump matchup in North Carolina via the latest PPP poll: 49%-46%

Shares traded per day in Kodak stock since July 1: 52,000 to 215,000

Number of Kodak shares that traded one day before the White House announcement that Kodak was getting a huge medical loan: 1,645,000

Year that Oprah launched O magazine, which is ending its print edition and moving exclusively online: 2000

Puppy Pic of the Day: Over in England—Daisy is SAVED!!!

CHEERS to a fine sendoff. Congressman and champion of nonviolent resistance John Lewis was laid to rest yesterday in Atlanta, but not before receiving a week of accolades in his hometown of Troy, Alabama…and across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma…and Montgomery…and D.C….and finally a triple-president salute at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. In addition to the tributes from, among others, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Pelosi, and Lewis mentor Rev. James Lawson (now 91), John himself left us a final message—part history lesson, part pep talk, and part instruction manual on how to move forward in his absence:

While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. … That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day. I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on. […] Good trouble 2018: Lewis and other members of Congress protesting Trump’s White House’s policy of separating kids from their parents at the Mexican border. Good trouble 2018: Lewis and other members of Congress protesting Trump’s White House’s policy of separating kids from their parents at the Mexican border. When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself. […] You must also study and learn the lessons of history because humanity has been involved in this soul-wrenching, existential struggle for a very long time. People on every continent have stood in your shoes, through decades and centuries before you. Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.

I don't know what constitutes good trouble up yonder, but I have little doubt John is already up to his twinkling eyeballs in it.

CHEERS to this weekend's big event. At long last the end of our health care nightmare is in sight. Two weeks ago we got the excellent news:

Mark your calendars. @realDonaldTrump just promised to @FoxNewsSunday to sign a Ã¢Â�Â�full and complete healthcare planÃ¢Â�Â� in two weeks. July 19, 2020

This Sunday is the official end of the two weeks, and I have to say I've never seen a health care overhaul go so smoothly, from introduction to sub-committee consideration, and on to the full committee for a vote, followed by debate in the House and Senate, followed by passage of Trumpcare in both chambers, merging of both bills, final passage, and now the bill presumably sits in all its glory on the president's desk for his Sharpie signature. Well done, everybody. It's been a pleasure spending these 14 days in this alternate universe with you.

CHEERS to a little help from our friends. On July 31, 1777 (gosh, it seems like yesterday), the Marquis de Lafayette was made a major-general in the American Continental Army. He said that, even though we had to "go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time," the British Army, now located in “Yorktown and Philadelphia and east, west, south and north somewhat,” was "in the last throes of the insurgency, if you will" because we had "turned a corner," and promised that after we won the War of Independence—based on a sensible "time horizon"—we'd be "greeted as liberators with sweets and flowers." Crazy French. Where do they come up with this stuff?

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

omg please look at this pic.twitter.com/2rjkqUE9gW July 28, 2020

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

JEERS to dying for that guy. President Trump insisted on holding his mask-optional Tulsa cult rally even though experts trained in the fields of—[Checks notes]—"science" and "medicine" warned that Covid-19 would be attending as well and people would catch it and die. That rally was Trump's Kool-Aid, and only the most brainwashed people attended. One of them briefly led the Republican primary race for president in 2012. This guy:

A tweet since deleted by his social media handlers. A tweet since deleted by his social media handlers.

And now Herman Cain is dead of complications from the Covid-19 he inhaled as he laughed and danced with the other mad red-hatters. I have to say, I'm surprised he went like this. I always thought his pizza was gonna get him first.

CHEERS to remembering that time when the Republicans were awesome!!! Yup—six years ago this week the House Intelligence Committee released the findings of their Benghazi investigation. And just like Trey Gowdy's "select committee" sideshow, what they found was a whole lotta nothin'…

…there was no deliberate wrongdoing by the Obama administration in the 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans, said Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena, the second-ranking Democrat on the committee. The Clay Bennett classic. The Clay Bennett classic. The panel voted Thursday to declassify the report, the result of two years of investigation by the committee. U.S. intelligence agencies will have to approve making the report public. Thompson said the report" confirms that no one was deliberately misled, no military assets were withheld and no stand-down order (to U.S. forces) was given."

As Joan McCarter noted six years ago, Gowdy swore on a stack of Brylcreem that his committee's investigation—quoting here—"would be an objective search for facts, not a partisan attempt to smear Democrats ahead of the 2014 mid-term elections and the 2016 presidential race." And since his lips were moving at the time, naturally he was lying. If they weren't so busy with covid and their current slate of investigations into Trump, I'd suggest that House Democrats oughtta demand a select committee investigation into the select committee's investigation, and conduct it at an appropriate venue: under a circus tent.

CHEERS to home vegetation. Doesn’t look like there's a whole helluva lot on the teevee box this weekend, which makes sense since it's the middle of frickin' summer.

The court is back in session.

Usual Friday viewing: Jeopardy (a "from the vault" celebrity edition featuring contestants Michael McKean, Cheech Marin, and Jane Curtin), Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, and Lawrence O’Donnell. Bill Maher talks with Kerry Washington, Jim Carrey, columnist Thomas Chatterton Williams, and Bari Weiss at 10 on HBO's Real Time. New home video releases include Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection, and the Kevin Bacon thriller You Should Have Left. Omigod, looka this: the basketballers are back on the boards. And the baseball schedule is here. And even hockey is back. (The dentists are very happy about that.) On 60 Minutes: the tussle in California between legal pot sales and the black market, a holy site visited by Ethiopian pilgrims, and a diabolical case of forgery. Then John Oliver tucks us all in Sunday night at 11 on HBO's Last Week Tonight.

Now here's your Sunday morning lineup:

This Week: Speaker Nancy Pelosi; HMS Titanic’s Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin; ABC News Health Poobah Dr. Jennifer Ashton; FiveThirtyEight senior writer Perry Bacon Jr., and Axios’s Jonathan Swan. Meet the Press: TBA The Trump officials who drew the short straws will flail and flounder on the teevee Sunday morning. The Trump officials who drew the short straws will flail and flounder on the teevee Sunday morning. Face the Nation: Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Leadership Conference on Human and Civil Rights Vanita Gupta; Neel Kashkari of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; HMS Titanic Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. CNN's State of the Union: Stacey Abrams; Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC); Gov. Ass Hutchinson (R-AR); Dr. Deborah Birx. Fox GOP Talking Points Sunday: HMS Titanic Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller; Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA); Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Happy viewing!

Ten years ago in C&J: July 31, 2010

CHEERS to celestial scale-busters. Look! Up in the sky! It's a really, really fat bird! No, it's a humongoid plane! No, wait, never mind...it's just the heaviest stars ever discovered by humankind. Scientists are rather gobsmacked by the find, saying that one star weighs "more than 300 times the mass of the Sun, or twice as much as the currently accepted limit of 150 solar masses." The likely reason for the phenomenon, according to astronomical dieticians: too much high-fructose quark syrup.

And just one more…

JEERS to a first-class slacker. On Sunday's date in 1923, Warren Harding's heart went kerflooey and he died with his boots on in a San Francisco hotel at the ripe young age of 58. Although he won his 1920 election in a landslide and was very popular while in office, his legacy quickly tarnished. In their book Rating the Presidents, William Ridings Jr. and Stuart McIver (along with 719 historians) rank Harding dead last. But once the current occupant of the White House finally leaves and bumps Harding up to #44 on the list, they won’t have to tweak their conclusions much to fit Lord Dampnut:

Participants in the Ridings-McIver Presidential poll agree overwhelmingly that Harding deserves low marks for his poor performance in every category. “I am not fit for the office and should never have been here.” —Warren Harding “I am not fit for the office and should never have been here.” —Warren Harding His best rating, for the Political Skill category, apparently for his impressive election margin, was only thirty-eighth. He was ranked our worst president in the Leadership and Appointments category and next to last in the Accomplishments and Crisis Management and the Character and Integrity categories. Descriptive comments include such remarks as "out of his depth" and “over his head." The presidency demands a person versed in and interested in the great domestic and foreign issues of the time. Alas, Harding was interested mainly in poker, bootleg bourbon, and willing women. He was, sadly, just a small-town politician, an average man in a job that demanded far more than an average man could deliver, or as poll participants describe him, "an amiable fool, incompetent, inept, corrupt, immoral."

On the upside, he had normal-size hands, wasn’t a slumlord, and didn’t abuse his twitter account.

Have a nice weekend and I’ll see you next month. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

