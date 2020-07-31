The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Civil Rights Hero John Lewis Remembered at Funeral as Patriot Who Risked His Life for Democracy

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg1 lewis funeral 2

As family, friends and dignitaries paid their final respects at the Atlanta funeral of John Lewis, the civil rights leader and 17-term Georgia Congressmember was remembered as a singular force for equality and justice. The funeral took place at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, once led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., where senior pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock contrasted Lewis’ legacy with “some in high office who are much better at division than vision,” and described the late politician as “a true American patriot who risked his life and bled for the hope and promise of democracy.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/31/john_lewis_funeral_rev_raphael_warnock

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version