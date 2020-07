Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 12:38 Hits: 6

Belarus stunned Moscow by arresting a group of Russian mercenaries, accusing them of destabilizing the country's political situation. But President Lukashenko is just trying to save himself, says DW's Konstantin Eggert.

