The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Week in Review: Thomas Pesquet on riding a Dragon, fashion as antidote and Keith Urban reflects

Category: World Hits: 6

Week in Review: Thomas Pesquet on riding a Dragon, fashion as antidote and Keith Urban reflects This week FRANCE 24 talked to astronaut Thomas Pesquet about getting ready to ride the SpaceX Dragon 2 and musician Keith Urban on his latest release, "The Speed of Now". We also explored Egyptian singer Umm Kulthoum's legacy of stirring up passions, the plight of French midwives and an unusual Hajj for the lucky few, downsized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200731-week-in-review-thomas-pesquet-on-riding-a-dragon-fashion-as-antidote-and-keith-urban-reflects

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version