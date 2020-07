Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 11:15 Hits: 5

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Friday that the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections by one year, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200731-citing-covid-19-hong-kong-postpones-elections-to-2021