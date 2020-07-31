The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Nantes: A maritime metropolis of arts and culture

Category: World Hits: 6

Nantes: A maritime metropolis of arts and culture Straddling the Loire and looking out to the Atlantic, water has long shaped the history and identity of Nantes. The French city is now capitalising on its maritime history, as its former shipyards play host to the innovative contemporary art event "A journey to Nantes". FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear meets its founder and director Jean Blaise, who tells us about the city's strategy to bring together culture and tourism, as well as artists Myrtille Drouet and Evor Damoiseau, who are reinventing the urban landscape with their installations.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20200731-encore-nantes-a-maritime-metropolis-of-arts-and-culture

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version