Nantes: A maritime metropolis of arts and culture

Straddling the Loire and looking out to the Atlantic, water has long shaped the history and identity of Nantes. The French city is now capitalising on its maritime history, as its former shipyards play host to the innovative contemporary art event "A journey to Nantes". FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear meets its founder and director Jean Blaise, who tells us about the city's strategy to bring together culture and tourism, as well as artists Myrtille Drouet and Evor Damoiseau, who are reinventing the urban landscape with their installations.

