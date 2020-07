Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 13:10 Hits: 9

On the streets of Tripoli, Lebanon's second biggest city and one of its poorest, there are no signs of festivities for Eid al-Adha this year, no decorations or twinkling lights. There's no electricity anyway.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/for-hard-hit-lebanese--eid-traditions-are-now-just-too-costly-12980932