The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Rev. James Lawson: John Lewis's Life Is Call to Action Against U.S. Violence Plantation Capitalism

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg2 lawson 2

As mourners gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to honor the life of Georgia Congressmember John Lewis, among those who spoke was civil rights icon Rev. James Lawson, who helped to train John Lewis in nonviolence when Lewis was a student in Nashville. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once described Rev. Lawson as “the leading theorist and strategist of nonviolence in the world.” Lawson invoked John Lewis’s life as a call to action. “We will not be quiet as long as our nation continues to be the most violent culture in the history of humankind,” Lawson said. We feature his extended remarks.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/31/john_lewis_funeral_rev_james_lawson

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version