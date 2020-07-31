Rev. James Lawson: John Lewis's Life Is Call to Action Against U.S. Violence Plantation Capitalism

Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 12:20 Hits: 6

As mourners gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to honor the life of Georgia Congressmember John Lewis, among those who spoke was civil rights icon Rev. James Lawson, who helped to train John Lewis in nonviolence when Lewis was a student in Nashville. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once described Rev. Lawson as “the leading theorist and strategist of nonviolence in the world.” Lawson invoked John Lewis’s life as a call to action. “We will not be quiet as long as our nation continues to be the most violent culture in the history of humankind,” Lawson said. We feature his extended remarks.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/31/john_lewis_funeral_rev_james_lawson