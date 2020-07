Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 08:18 Hits: 9

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will reportedly announce a delay to legislative elections, citing the risk posed by the coronavirus. The expected decision comes after 12 pro-democracy candidates were barred from running.

