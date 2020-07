Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 08:17 Hits: 10

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's businesses were shut and streets deserted in the capital Harare early on Friday as security forces increased patrols to stop anti-government protests called by activists over corruption and economic hardship.

