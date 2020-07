Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 08:30 Hits: 9

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said local government officials will now be able to make wearing face masks in outdoor public spaces mandatory to curb the spread of COVID-19.

