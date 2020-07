Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 23:44 Hits: 3

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's wife and one of his ministers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement on Thursday, as the spread of the novel coronavirus showed no signs of slowing in the country with the world's second-worst outbreak after the United States.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-president-bolsonaro-s-wife--minister-test-positive-for-covid-19-12978310