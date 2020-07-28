The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Speaking out: One woman's fight to protect China's Uighur community

Category: World Hits: 2

Speaking out: One woman's fight to protect China's Uighur community As international pressure mounts on China over its treatment of the Muslim Uighur minority, we speak to one woman who says her activism resulted in her sister's detention in Xinjiang. Next, we see how rural women in India are losing out after the Indian government banned video-sharing app TikTok. Finally, we head to Japan where geishas are grappling with Covid-19 social distancing rules – putting tea ceremonies, dancing and singing at risk.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200728-one-woman-s-fight-for-the-uighur-community

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version