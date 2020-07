Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 07:48 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Sabah Umno will have full autonomy to decide on its candidates for the coming Sabah state election, says party supreme council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa.Annuar Musa: Sabah Umno has autonomy to choose its election candidates

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/31/annuar-musa-sabah-umno-has-autonomy-to-choose-candidates-for-sabah-polls