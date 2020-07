Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 19:11 Hits: 0

The Dutch government on Wednesday said it will not advise the public to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, asserting that scientific evidence of their effectiveness is mixed.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-dutch-government-will-not-advise-public-wear-masks-12974560