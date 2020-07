Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 06:57 Hits: 8

Millions more Afghans are being pushed into poverty by the coronavirus pandemic, which has overwhelmed the war-wracked country's basic health-care system and exacerbated food insecurity, a U.S. watchdog said on July 30.

