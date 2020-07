Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 19:57 Hits: 0

The late US civil rights leader John Lewis has been honored by three former presidents in a funeral ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. Barack Obama gave a eulogy in which he condemned the use of troops against protesters.

