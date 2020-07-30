Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 11:06 Hits: 0

From the expansion of the Umayyad Empire in the seventh century until the fall of the Ottomans in the early 20th century, Muslim artists produced a stream of masterpieces that circulated across the globe – adorning places of worship, royal courts and the grand residences of the nobility. FRANCE 24 takes a closer look at some of the treasures of Islamic art.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200730-from-the-umayyad-empire-to-the-ottomans-the-masterpieces-of-islamic-art