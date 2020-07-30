The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Neo-Nazi violence grows in Berlin immigrant neighbourhood

This June and July, there has been a rise in neo-Nazi attacks in Neukölln, a popular immigrant neighbourhood in southeast Berlin. Almost daily, there have been car fires, as well as several larger arson attacks, and an increase in Nazi tags on buildings. This inspires both fear and outrage in our Observer, who believes the police are uninterested in protecting the local immigrant community.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200730-far-right-violence-grows-berlin-immigrant-neighborhood

