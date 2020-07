Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 07:21 Hits: 9

Several French cities on Thursday announced new face mask requirements and other measures to contain the coronavirus as the number of new cases continues to increase after a long lull, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200731-new-rules-in-parts-of-france-as-new-coronavirus-cases-crop-up