Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 07:40 Hits: 9

THE HAGUE: Dutch airline KLM said Friday (Jul 31) it would shed up to 5,000 jobs due to a "crisis of unprecedented magnitude" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The carrier, part of the Air France KLM group, said the cuts through the end of 2021 were necessary as it had made huge losses despite a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-airline-klm-says-to-shed-up-to-5-000-jobs-due-to-12980212