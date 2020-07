Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:01 Hits: 0

A service for Rep. John Lewis will take place in the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor. Dr. King's sermons inspired Mr. Lewis as a boy into a life of civil rights activism. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will attend.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0730/He-was-my-leader-John-Lewis-to-be-celebrated-in-MLK-s-church?icid=rss