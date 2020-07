Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 05:54 Hits: 5

The United States has expanded sanctions against Iran’s metals industry, adding 22 materials to the U.S. sanctions regime, a move that allows Washington to blacklist any company or entity that transfers the materials to Iran.

