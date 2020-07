Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 22:38 Hits: 4

by William S. Lynn, Clark University; Arian Wallach, University of Technology Sydney, and Francisco J. Santiago-Ávila, University of Wisconsin-Madison A number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/the-war-on-cats-heres-the-truth-behind-the-moral-panic/