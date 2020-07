Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 21:24 Hits: 3

President DonaldĀ TrumpĀ on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, an idea immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress - the sole branch of government with the authority to make such a change.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200730-usa-donald-trump-presidential-election-republican-democrat-twitter-tweet-delay