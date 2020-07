Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 02:42 Hits: 9

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted the biggest profit in its 26-year history as online sales and its lucrative business supporting third-party merchants surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200731-usa-ecommerce-amazon-inc-google-alphabet-silicon-valley-record-profits-covid-19-lockdown