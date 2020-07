Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 06:21 Hits: 7

US forecasters have upgraded tropical storm Isaias to a Category 1 hurricane. The weather system is headed for the Bahamas and the US after unleashing floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

