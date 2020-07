Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 05:03 Hits: 5

Hong Kong's democracy camp will continue to fight Beijing's crackdown on political freedoms, prominent dissident Joshua Wong said Friday after he and other activists were barred from standing for election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200731-hong-kong-activist-vows-to-continue-to-resist-beijing-despite-election-ban