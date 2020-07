Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 05:37 Hits: 6

NBA teams bowed their heads and knelt during the playing of the U.S. national anthem while wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts on Thursday as the league returned for the first time since the coronavirus halted play in March with two thrilling games.

