Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 23:05 Hits: 3

Just 10 days ago, Cuba registered zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since the start of its outbreak, burnishing its reputation for a textbook handling of disasters like hurricanes and now the fearsome pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/as-cubans-let-guard-down-covid-19-rebounds-slightly-12979126