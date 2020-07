Category: World Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 00:36 Hits: 5

MADRID: Spain on Thursday (Jul 30) reported the biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since its lockdown ended, topping more than 1,000 infections for the second day running. Health ministry data showed 1,229 new infections diagnosed in the preceding 24 hours and 13,391 in the past week ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-spain-logs-biggest-daily-rise-since-lockdown-12978222