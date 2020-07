Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:35 Hits: 1

With new attention on race in the U.S., some advocates want to see the teaching of Black history in schools move beyond a one-month-a-year focus.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0730/More-than-a-month-The-push-to-change-how-Black-history-is-taught?icid=rss