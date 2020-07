Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 21:25 Hits: 6

Peace has been a tough sell in Afghanistan. Yet cause for optimism can be found, including with one hardened Taliban fighter the Monitor has tracked.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0730/Signs-of-hope-for-troubled-Afghanistan-peace-talks?icid=rss