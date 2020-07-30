Number of Americans who fervently oppose Trump's reelection approaches point of no return

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 20:50 Hits: 3

More than half of Americans polled say they will definitely vote to oust Donald Trump from office, and they are definitively notopen to changing course.

Fully 53% of respondents in the latest Civiqs survey released Thursday said they "oppose President Trump, and there's almost nothing that could change that." Surpassing the 50% threshold on that question is a key marker since it gives Trump little wiggle room in his path to reelection in the Electoral College. Once more, those definitely opposing Trump’s reelection outpaced those definitely supporting him by 19 points.

Here’s the breakdown:

Support Trump, won't change: 34%

Support Trump, could change later: 8%

Neither support nor oppose Trump: 2%

Oppose Trump, could change later: 3%

Oppose Trump, won't change: 53%

Unsure: 1%

Taken together, 56% oppose Trump's reelection and 42% support it, but those opposed are much more fervent about their intentions.

Other key findings:

63% of respondents remain very/moderately concerned about a local coronavirus outbreak, just 21% aren't concerned at all.

64% say they're not very satisfied/not satisfied at all with the federal pandemic response, with just 34% saying they're mostly/completely satisfied.

Respondents are almost evenly split on their state's coronavirus response, with 49% saying they're mostly/completely satisfied and 50% saying they're not very satisfied/not satisfied at all.

On schools, a solid 60% majority express concern and discomfort with reopenings:

Very uncomfortable: 45%

Somewhat uncomfortable: 15%

Somewhat comfortable: 13%

Very comfortable: 23%

Unsure: 3%

On mask wearing, only 11% of respondents say they never wear a mask; 88% say they wear a mask in public all or some of the time, with 56% saying they do so whenever they leave the house and another 33% saying it depends on what they're doing.

The vaccine question was concerning, with just 45% of respondents saying they plan to take it if it becomes available.

Yes: 45%

No: 28%

Unsure: 27%

But here's the party breakdown of the 27% of respondents who said they were unsure:

Democrat: 30%

Independent: 28%

Republican: 23%

Perhaps a vaccine administered by a competent Democratic administration—public servants who actually believe in the government helping people—will be able to win over some of those unsure Democrats and independents, and maybe even some Republicans.

