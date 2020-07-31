Victory for Pennsylvania immigrants blocked from completing citizenship process due to pandemic

Category: World Hits: 5
More than 2,200 Pennsylvania immigrants who were part of a class-action lawsuit demanding the Trump administration allow them to take their naturalization oaths after their formal ceremonies were either canceled or not scheduled at all due to the novel coronavirus pandemic should now be able to vote in November.
“The suit was voluntarily dismissed on Tuesday,” The Philadelphia Inquirerreports, “after the Philadelphia Field Office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) opted to quickly naturalize all of them.” Which means immigration officials always had the ability to ensure that immigrants whose naturalization processes were derailed by office closures could become U.S. citizens, but it took a lawsuit to do it.
Philadelphia residents Abdel Wahab Alaussos and Maria Campbell Davis led the lawsuit earlier this summer. “Alaussos was approved for naturalization in March but was never scheduled for an oath ceremony,” Philadelphia Inquirer said, while Campbell Davis was set to take hers that month but then saw it canceled due to the pandemic with no rescheduled date in sight.
“Plaintiffs do not challenge the necessity of cancelling and postponing the oath ceremonies to safeguard against unwarranted exposure to COVID-19,” advocacy groups suing on behalf of the immigrants said at the time. “However, they request that the court utilize an existing law enacted by Congress to address unique circumstances, such as a pandemic, by providing either judicial oath ceremonies or immediate administrative naturalization by USCIS.”
USCIS had steadily refused to conduct virtual ceremonies even as a former agency official said there’s nothing stopping the administration from going the Zoom route. “To be clear, the law is not as stringent as USCIS suggests and there is legal room for USCIS to make appropriate accommodations for remote oath ceremonies,” Ur Jaddou, director of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Watch and former USCIS chief counsel, said in a statement received by Daily Kos. “But it takes will and interest to do so.”
That will apparently had to be a lawsuit. “Those potential 2,202 new voters might not seem like a lot,” Philadelphia Inquirer continued. “But their addition comes mere months before the November presidential election, in which a purple Pennsylvania is likely to again play a crucial role. Donald Trump won the state by less than a percentage point in 2016.”
“Our clients are ecstatic that they no longer have to worry whether they will be left in limbo because of the pandemic,” Northwest Immigrant Rights Project legal director Matt Adams said according to Philadelphia Inquirer. “We appreciate that USCIS and the District Court immediately took action to ensure that over 2,200 people were able to complete the process of becoming U.S. citizens.”
This legal victory in Pennsylvania, however, doesn’t mean that other immigrants across the country who have also been waiting to become citizens will see this same result. A company that assists immigrants with their citizenship paperwork said earlier this year that as many as 125,000 immigrants were inches from the naturalization finish line when the pandemic derailed them. While “USCIS has begun conducting smaller and shorter ceremonies,” Chicago Sun Timesreports, it’s unclear how many of them will also be able to cast their ballot in just under 100 days, especially coupled with the agency’s financial crisis.
“To be clear, I’m glad U.S.C.I.S. is taking social distancing seriously,” Amy Zhang, a segment producer for “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” wrote in The New York Times just a couple days ago about her immigration delay. “Even though I was looking forward to waving my little American flag with new citizens from all over the world, traditional oath ceremonies are now a health risk not worth the pomp and circumstance.
“But what is important is for U.S.C.I.S. to come up with a plan to conduct remote interviews ... Ten minutes and an oath. For me and thousands of other immigrants who have gamely jumped through every hoop asked of us, that’s all that’s standing between us and citizenship.”
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1965161