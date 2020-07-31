This Week in Statehouse Action: Summertime Badness edition

In fact, he was formally indicted just minutes before his ouster as head of the chamber.
The removal, however, was just from his position as speaker.
He’s still a sitting state representative and is up for reelection this fall.
In Alabama, Republican state Rep. Will Dismukes is getting a lot of heat this week after he attended (and gave the invocation at!) a “birthday party” for Confederate general and Klu Klux Klan grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest.
Dismukes was proud of his participation in the event.
Even members of Dismukes’ own party have called for his resignation after his participation in ForrestFest, noting that he was celebrating this disgusting man even as celebrations of John Lewis’ life were being held in the state.
Dismukes has given no indication that he has any plans to heed such calls.
The order requires all residents to wear masks indoors until the end of September.
By the by, the same day Evers issued this order, Wisconsin reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus, continuing an upward trend in the state.
Evers also declared anew a statewide public health emergency.
Predictably, Republican lawmakers were unhappy with the governor’s move to protect the health of Wisconsinites.
Remember, kids! Governing While Democrat is never okay, no matter how noble the cause.
Senate Republicans are considering coming back into session to countermand Evers’ order.
GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, however, was more pragmatic, understanding that the matter will almost certainly end up in court again, but indicated that this time Republicans might leave the effort to legal challenges from “citizen groups.”
And when I say “court again,” it’s because Evers and the Republican-controlled legislature have more or less been down this road before.
Back in the spring, when COVID-19 was first rampaging across the country, Evers issued a stay-at-home order to help arrest the spread of the pandemic in Wisconsin.
Since this was a clear case of Governing While Democrat, the GOP-controlled legislature filed a lawsuit that sought to have the order overturned.
After holding a virtual hearing (weird how the justices were content to stay safely at home), the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on May 13 to overturn the order.
But the details are important here: The court overturned the stay-at-home order with a 4-3 vote.
Why is this important?
So glad you asked!
As of May, conservative Justice Daniel Kelly had recently lost the April judicial election to progressive Jill Karofsky.
Despite the loss, Kelly’s term allowed him to remain on the bench through the end of July.
