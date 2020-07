Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:07 Hits: 2

On May 11, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he had “not yet felt the urgency” of passing another Covid-19 relief package despite skyrocketing unemployment claims and warnings of a…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/gop-slammed-for-playing-with-the-lives-of-30-million-people-as-economic-recovery-sputters-and-benefits-expire/