Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 13:58 Hits: 0

Bulgarian protesters have occupied two major crossroads in the capital, Sofia, promising to block the traffic until the government resigns. They accuse the administration of corruption and suppressing freedom of speech.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bulgaria-anti-government-protesters-block-crossroads/a-54381203?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf