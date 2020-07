Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 14:15 Hits: 0

US President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that voting by mail in the November election would lead to fraud. Under the US constitution, it's Congress not the president that's empowered to set the dates.

