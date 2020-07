Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:56 Hits: 0

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200730-nasa-launches-mars-rover-perseverance-to-seek-signs-of-past-life