Thursday, 30 July 2020

Italy's Senate lifted the immunity of former interior minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday, opening the way for a trial of the right-wing leader on charges of kidnapping over the detention of those on a migrant ship at sea last year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-senate-opens-way-for-trial-of-ex-minister-salvini-over-migrant-ship-12978382