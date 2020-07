Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:35 Hits: 3

Ending Yemen's bloody civil war is critical first and foremost for the country's long-suffering people. But a peace deal would also serve as a confidence-building step toward stability in the Middle East, and would send a positive signal at a time of increasing international friction and polarization.

