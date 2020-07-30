Trump youth group begins deleting tweets mocking COVID-19 after co-founder dies from the virus

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:10 Hits: 4

Turning Point USA is the collegiate alt-right racist organization that has brought you Charlie Kirk. Kirk is something of a Trump youth leader, best known for dressing the part of someone serious while saying the same bogus racist anti-immigration b.s. older white supremacists like Trump and Steve Bannon say. Not unlike their elected officials, Turning Point USA—which was started by Bill Montgomery—is wrong about 98% of the time, and when they’re wrong, Turning Point USA is spectacularly wrong 100% of the time.

Sadly, Montgomery died on Tuesday from complications due to the coronavirus. Kirk posted a tribute to Montgomery on Twitter and told Politico that “I can’t put into words how saddened I am by the death of my dear friend Bill Montgomery.” After that, as people began clipping and sending Kirk and his Turning Point USA social media team all of the anti-mask memes and conspiracy theory-laden statements they made about the global pandemic, Turning Point USA began deleting old posts.

One of the deleted posts shows a somewhat popular image of actor Nicholas Cage from the movie Con Air, with type reading: "me not wearing a mask while a leftist screams at me from their car from across the parking lot at whole foods." Hilarious, right? Well, less hilarious now that the founder of your scam machine has died from the very virus you have been trying to pretend is just the flu.

It’s important to note that while Montgomery was dying from COVID-19, Turning Point USA was posting the above meme. People posted some of Turning Point USA’s other greatest COVID-19 hits.

And this one.

And someone made sure to post a clip of Kirk blathering away about how the science behind masks isn’t there and how the government shouldn’t be able to tell him what he can do with his body. I’m sure women everywhere rejoiced when the man that a few months ago said: “Abortion is a stain on our Republic,” that was brought about by “sexuality immorality, promiscuous (behavior), not teaching the Bible, destruction of the family.”

