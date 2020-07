Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:01 Hits: 5

The United Nations says that more than 100,000 people fled conflict inside Afghanistan’s borders so far this year amid continued violence, despite an agreement between the United States and the Taliban intended to pave the way for intra-Afghan peace talks.

