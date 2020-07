Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 13:53 Hits: 5

Georgian opposition figure Giorgi Rurua has been sentenced to four years in prison for the illegal possession and carrying of firearms, charges he and his supporters have called politically motivated.

