Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 14:22 Hits: 5

India's northern Naga tribes have been in a 50-year dispute with authorities over being recognized by New Delhi. Despite promises of rapprochement, armed tension continues. Anktia Mukhopadhyay reports from Kohima.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-s-nagaland-conflict-exposes-ancient-tribal-tensions/a-54382066?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf