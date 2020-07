Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:12 Hits: 6

Turkey is expanding its already strict regulation of social media sites. It's the latest move by President Erdogan to silence those few remaining critical voices, says Christian Mihr of Reporters Without Borders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-turkey-closing-window-on-press-freedom/a-54384603?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf