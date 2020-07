Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 13:46 Hits: 5

The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200730-us-economy-shrinks-record-33-in-second-quarter-due-to-covid-19-crisis